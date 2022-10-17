Smith Salley & Associates Buys 289 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Prologis were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 208.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $99.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.10. The stock has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

