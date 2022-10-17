Smith Salley & Associates Buys 80 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,844 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,945.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 13,993 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $965,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $454.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $201.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $511.37 and its 200 day moving average is $510.93.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

