Smith Salley & Associates Buys New Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,804,000 after acquiring an additional 574,133 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Northern Trust by 1,080.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,974,000 after acquiring an additional 550,006 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,474,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,660,000 after purchasing an additional 368,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.77.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $84.06 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $81.89 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

