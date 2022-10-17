Smith Salley & Associates Cuts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Danaher were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 94.9% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 117,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,809,000 after acquiring an additional 57,256 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 7.3% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 5.7% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $253.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.88. The company has a market cap of $184.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.33.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

