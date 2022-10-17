Smith Salley & Associates Decreases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,209 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce Stock Down 2.2 %

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,277,365. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce stock opened at $142.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.22 billion, a PE ratio of 263.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.59 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.37 and a 200-day moving average of $171.43.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.