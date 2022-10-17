Smith Salley & Associates Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 926.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Bank of America lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.90.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $785,782.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $120,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $785,782.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 261,569 shares of company stock worth $32,313,351 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $100.37 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.