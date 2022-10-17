Smith Salley & Associates Makes New $210,000 Investment in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 53.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 102.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 26,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 536,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 19.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $3.27 on Monday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $4.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

