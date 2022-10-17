Smith Salley & Associates Raises Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 416,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,876,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7,468.5% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 139,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,019,000 after purchasing an additional 137,346 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV opened at $163.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.56. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.