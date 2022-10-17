Smith Salley & Associates Sells 3,185 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.4% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $113.10 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.84 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.73 and its 200 day moving average is $118.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

