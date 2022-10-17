Smith Salley & Associates Sells 402 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of IWP stock opened at $77.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.19. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

