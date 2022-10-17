Smith Salley & Associates Sells 412 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $85.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.72.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.29%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

