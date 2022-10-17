Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SMFKY. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Smurfit Kappa Group from €45.00 ($45.92) to €48.00 ($48.98) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Smurfit Kappa Group from €40.80 ($41.63) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Smurfit Kappa Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

OTCMKTS:SMFKY opened at $28.76 on Thursday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of $26.74 and a 1-year high of $58.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2086 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

