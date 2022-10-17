Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) PT Lowered to C$14.50

Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$14.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Solaris Resources Stock Performance

SLSSF opened at $3.78 on Thursday. Solaris Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97.

About Solaris Resources

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

