Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) PT Lowered to C$14.50

Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$14.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Solaris Resources Stock Performance
SLSSF opened at $3.78 on Thursday. Solaris Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97.
About Solaris Resources
