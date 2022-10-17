SOMESING (SSX) Market Capitalization Achieves $53.51 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 17th. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One SOMESING token can currently be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. SOMESING has a total market cap of $53.51 million and approximately $226,688.00 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,676,479,879 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx.

SOMESING Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

