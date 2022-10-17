Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $76.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SON. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $60.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $67.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average is $60.36.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.79%.

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sonoco Products news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,139.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,618,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,642,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,633,000 after acquiring an additional 362,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,608,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

