Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.39.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

SDE stock opened at C$11.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.63. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of C$4.98 and a 1 year high of C$16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.38.

Insider Transactions at Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$437.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Hodgson sold 25,325 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.19, for a total value of C$258,061.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 408,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,157,550.57. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Hodgson sold 25,325 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.19, for a total value of C$258,061.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 408,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,157,550.57. Also, Senior Officer Craig Christopher Martin sold 50,533 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.82, for a total value of C$597,300.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 595,396 shares in the company, valued at C$7,037,580.72. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,595.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

