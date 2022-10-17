St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,040

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,380 ($16.67) to GBX 1,040 ($12.57) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

STJPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,205 ($14.56) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,534.57.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of STJPF opened at $10.79 on Thursday. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.