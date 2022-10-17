Starname Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,675.00 (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Starname has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $1,675.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Starname has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Starname alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,407.93 or 0.27890889 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Starname Profile

Starname’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. The official website for Starname is starname.me.

Buying and Selling Starname

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starname Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starname and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.