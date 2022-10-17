State Street (STT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 18th. Analysts expect State Street to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. On average, analysts expect State Street to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

State Street Stock Performance

State Street stock opened at $61.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. State Street has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.21 and its 200 day moving average is $69.13.

State Street Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.90%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in State Street by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth $2,166,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,814,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,867,000 after acquiring an additional 348,782 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth $11,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.81.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

