Stephens Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stephens currently has a $26.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $348.21 million, a PE ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 0.89. Anika Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $45.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $39.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 954,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,975,000 after acquiring an additional 362,611 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 587.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 314,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after buying an additional 268,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,340,000 after acquiring an additional 130,930 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 493,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 107,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 826.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 90,029 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

