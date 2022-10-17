StockNews.com Downgrades Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) to Hold

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Stericycle Price Performance
NASDAQ SRCL opened at $40.87 on Friday. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $70.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.02, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Stericycle
Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stericycle (SRCL)
- Is NVIDA Stock Getting Too Cheap to Ignore?
- Should Investors Look to Bag Shares of Kroger’s or Albertson’s?
- United Health Group Continues to Justify a Premium Valuation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.