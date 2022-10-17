StockNews.com Downgrades Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) to Hold

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $40.87 on Friday. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $70.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.02, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 97.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 495.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stericycle in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Stericycle in the second quarter worth about $76,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

