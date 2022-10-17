StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AUMN opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 0.99. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.