StockNews.com Lowers ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

ACNB Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. ACNB has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.73. The firm has a market cap of $270.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $25.88 million for the quarter.

ACNB Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in ACNB in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in ACNB by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in ACNB by 57.4% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ACNB in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ACNB by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. 29.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Further Reading

