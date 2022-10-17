Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
SEOAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Danske raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €17.00 ($17.35) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stora Enso Oyj presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.40.
Stora Enso Oyj Stock Up 1.1 %
SEOAY stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. Stora Enso Oyj has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61.
About Stora Enso Oyj
Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.
