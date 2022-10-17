Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Susquehanna

Research analysts at Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “positive” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.14.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $16.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 2.25. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $46.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The business had revenue of $147.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,446 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.