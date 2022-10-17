Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) PT Lowered to GBX 125 at Jefferies Financial Group

Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 125 ($1.51) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Superdry Trading Up 6.2 %
Shares of SEPGY opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. Superdry has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.35.
About Superdry
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Superdry (SEPGY)
- Is NVIDA Stock Getting Too Cheap to Ignore?
- Should Investors Look to Bag Shares of Kroger’s or Albertson’s?
- United Health Group Continues to Justify a Premium Valuation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.