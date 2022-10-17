Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) PT Lowered to GBX 125 at Jefferies Financial Group

Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 125 ($1.51) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Superdry Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of SEPGY opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. Superdry has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.35.

About Superdry

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

