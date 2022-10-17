Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Synopsys by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Synopsys by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys Stock Down 3.4 %

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.46.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $277.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.25. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.67.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.