Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Tabcorp Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS TACBY opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Tabcorp has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41.

Tabcorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 497.62%.

About Tabcorp

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

