TD Securities Lowers Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) to Hold

TD Securities lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 47.59% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $308.98 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.1441 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.02. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

