TD Securities Raises Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target to C$62.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Aritzia in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Aritzia Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATZAF opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.01. Aritzia has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $49.33.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.