Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TLTZY. DNB Markets raised Tele2 AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 161 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tele2 AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.20.

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $7.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1092 per share. This represents a yield of 17.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

