Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has CHF 58 target price on the stock.

TMSNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Temenos from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a CHF 70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Temenos from CHF 79 to CHF 63 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Temenos from CHF 74 to CHF 55 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Temenos from CHF 90 to CHF 80 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.67.

Temenos Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TMSNY opened at $52.10 on Friday. Temenos has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $168.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.71.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

