Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $73.00. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRNO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.90.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Price Performance

TRNO opened at $52.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.81. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 68.67% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 13.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 36.4% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 103,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,663,000 after buying an additional 27,638 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 54.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 80,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,968,000 after buying an additional 28,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.