Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) PT Lowered to GBX 240

Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Tharisa Stock Down 15.4 %

Tharisa stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. Tharisa has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76.

About Tharisa

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

