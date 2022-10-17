Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) PT Lowered to GBX 240

Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Tharisa Stock Down 15.4 %
Tharisa stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. Tharisa has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76.
About Tharisa
