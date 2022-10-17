The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $30.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.60.

NYSE VFC opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.52. V.F. has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $78.91. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,514,000 after buying an additional 286,966 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $1,029,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 13,032 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

