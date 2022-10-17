The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $51.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AA has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Alcoa from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.17.

Alcoa Stock Performance

NYSE AA opened at $38.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.10. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $98.09.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

