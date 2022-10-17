The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 176.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Kroger were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kroger by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,777,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,277,000 after acquiring an additional 590,838 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Kroger by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kroger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,985,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,408,000 after acquiring an additional 20,085 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $236,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on KR shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.39.

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger stock opened at $43.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.01. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

