The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

The Rank Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:RNK opened at GBX 56.90 ($0.69) on Thursday. The Rank Group has a 12 month low of GBX 54 ($0.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 187 ($2.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.78, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 76.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £266.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.17.

Get The Rank Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Rank Group

In other news, insider John O’Reilly sold 15,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.85), for a total transaction of £10,948.70 ($13,229.46).

About The Rank Group

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink, and live entertainment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.