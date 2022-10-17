The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Increased by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 15,426 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $5,423,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.72.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of DIS opened at $94.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $179.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.