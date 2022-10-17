Toncoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.42 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $1.23 or 0.00006295 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $6.11 billion and approximately $3.42 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,490.40 or 0.99999997 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 191.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00035918 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00052852 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00057122 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00022665 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.22562799 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $3,556,224.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.