Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at National Bank Financial

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.85. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $13.65.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.