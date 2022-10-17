Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $160.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $314.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.75 and a 200-day moving average of $158.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $108.96 and a 1-year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

