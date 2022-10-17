TPG Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie reduced their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.81.
Insider Buying and Selling
Visa Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of V opened at $182.62 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.54. The firm has a market cap of $345.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
- Here are 3 Stocks That Benefit From a Strong U.S. Dollar
- Is NVIDA Stock Getting Too Cheap to Ignore?
- Should Investors Look to Bag Shares of Kroger’s or Albertson’s?
- United Health Group Continues to Justify a Premium Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.