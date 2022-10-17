TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Piper Sandler

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.19% from the stock’s previous close.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $9.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $356.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at TPI Composites

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 77.45% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $452.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, major shareholder Bam Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPI Composites

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 0.6% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 421,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 207.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 285,538 shares in the last quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 521.6% during the second quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 96,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 1,561.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

(Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.