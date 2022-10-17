Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a sell rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average is $25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $31.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.33 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $78,118.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

