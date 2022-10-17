TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Given New GBX 100 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TUI Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of TUIFY opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. TUI has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TUI will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

