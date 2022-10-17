U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,981 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 21,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.50 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.06.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB stock opened at $42.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.67. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.