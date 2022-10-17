UBS Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 7,800 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($94.25) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 7,100 ($85.79) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($102.71) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($77.33) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($91.83) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.