UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 3,170” Price Target for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

UBS Group set a GBX 3,170 ($38.30) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ULVR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.17) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($51.72) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,126.92 ($49.87).

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,882 ($46.91) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,958.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,783.25. The company has a market cap of £98.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,960.61. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,178 ($50.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 36.33 ($0.44) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.90. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 86.44%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

