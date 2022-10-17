Uniswap Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.71 billion and $57.11 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $6.18 or 0.00031688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00023080 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00265319 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000697 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 78.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006996 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001528 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005085 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00017055 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

